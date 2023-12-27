Will Alexander Romanov Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 27?
Will Alexander Romanov score a goal when the New York Islanders play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Romanov stats and insights
- In two of 33 games this season, Romanov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Romanov has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 3.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 89 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Romanov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|24:40
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:18
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|22:49
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|25:59
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Islanders vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
