Will Alexander Romanov score a goal when the New York Islanders play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Romanov stats and insights

In two of 33 games this season, Romanov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Romanov has zero points on the power play.

He has a 3.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 89 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:40 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:18 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:48 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 22:49 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:45 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:59 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:41 Home L 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

