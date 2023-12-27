Will Anders Lee Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 27?
Can we count on Anders Lee finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Lee stats and insights
- In nine of 33 games this season, Lee has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Lee has scored three goals on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Lee recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|15:35
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|17:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|2
|2
|0
|14:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Islanders vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
