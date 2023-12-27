Anders Lee will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his New York Islanders play the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena. There are prop bets for Lee available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anders Lee vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee has averaged 15:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Lee has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lee has a point in 12 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Lee has an assist in four of 33 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Lee has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Lee has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lee Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 89 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 33 Games 4 15 Points 8 10 Goals 7 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.