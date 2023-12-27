For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Andrew Mangiapane a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

  • Mangiapane has scored in five of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games against the Kraken this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:10 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:06 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:59 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 5-2

Flames vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

