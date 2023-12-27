The Calgary Flames, Andrew Mangiapane included, will meet the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Mangiapane's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Mangiapane has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 14:55 on the ice per game.

Mangiapane has scored a goal in five of 33 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mangiapane has a point in 14 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Mangiapane has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Mangiapane's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Mangiapane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 33 Games 5 17 Points 2 6 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.