Will Anthony Beauvillier Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 27?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Anthony Beauvillier going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Beauvillier stats and insights
- In three of 33 games this season, Beauvillier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Beauvillier averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Beauvillier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:57
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Blackhawks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
