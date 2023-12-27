The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Duclair light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

In six of 30 games this season, Duclair has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 13.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 71 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:58 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:21 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 4-1 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:50 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:57 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:08 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 18:18 Away W 6-3

Sharks vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

