Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to wager on Duclair's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anthony Duclair vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Duclair has averaged 14:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

Duclair has scored a goal in six of 30 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Duclair has a point in nine games this year (out of 30), including multiple points four times.

In six of 30 games this year, Duclair has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Duclair's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

There is a 25.6% chance of Duclair having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 71 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+35) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 30 Games 1 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

