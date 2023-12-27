Will Auston Matthews score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matthews stats and insights

Matthews has scored in 15 of 30 games this season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

In two games versus the Senators this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has eight goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 21.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 17:59 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 18:19 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 18:36 Home L 5-2 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 24:42 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 4 2 2 21:30 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 2 2 0 21:41 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 23:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:43 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.