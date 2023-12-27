Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Scotiabank Arena. There are prop bets for Matthews available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Auston Matthews vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Matthews has averaged 20:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In Matthews' 30 games played this season he's scored in 15 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Matthews has a point in 19 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points 14 times.

In 11 of 30 games this season, Matthews has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 40% that Matthews hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matthews Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are giving up 103 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 30 Games 6 41 Points 4 28 Goals 0 13 Assists 4

