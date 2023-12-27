The Winnipeg Jets (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a defeat) will clash on Wednesday at United Center in Chicago.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blackhawks vs Jets Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2023 Jets Blackhawks 3-1 WPG

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 122 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 30th in the league.

With 80 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 24 goals over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 33 13 17 30 29 30 41.8% Philipp Kurashev 26 6 14 20 14 15 53.2% Nick Foligno 33 8 9 17 12 23 45.9% Jason Dickinson 33 11 5 16 14 29 46.3% Ryan Donato 31 6 7 13 16 27 42.4%

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 81 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.

The Jets' 109 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Jets have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players