Will Blake Coleman Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 27?
Can we anticipate Blake Coleman scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames play the Seattle Kraken at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Coleman stats and insights
- Coleman has scored in 11 of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Kraken this season in two games (three shots).
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Coleman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|2
|2
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:10
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|15:27
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:08
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 5-2
Flames vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
