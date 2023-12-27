Can we anticipate Blake Coleman scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames play the Seattle Kraken at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

  • Coleman has scored in 11 of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored against the Kraken this season in two games (three shots).
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Coleman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Kings 2 2 0 18:36 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:10 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:33 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:27 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:08 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 16:01 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 5-2

Flames vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

