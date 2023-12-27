Blake Coleman will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Calgary Flames face the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Saddledome. Does a bet on Coleman intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Blake Coleman vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Coleman Season Stats Insights

Coleman's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:11 per game on the ice, is +10.

Coleman has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 19 of 34 games this season, Coleman has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Coleman has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

Coleman's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Coleman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Coleman Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 34 Games 5 24 Points 3 12 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

