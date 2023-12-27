The New York Islanders, including Bo Horvat, take the ice Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Horvat in that upcoming Islanders-Penguins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Bo Horvat vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat's plus-minus this season, in 18:49 per game on the ice, is +8.

In 12 of 32 games this season Horvat has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Horvat has a point in 22 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points nine times.

Horvat has an assist in 15 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Horvat's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Horvat has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Horvat Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 89 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 5 33 Points 6 14 Goals 3 19 Assists 3

