When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Bobby McMann light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McMann stats and insights

McMann has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

McMann has zero points on the power play.

McMann averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 103 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

McMann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 10:56 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:03 Away W 7-3 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 5:44 Home W 4-3 SO 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:13 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:58 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 9:49 Home W 5-2

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

