Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Does a bet on Nelson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brock Nelson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

Nelson has averaged 17:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

In 12 of 33 games this year, Nelson has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Nelson has a point in 18 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points 11 times.

In 12 of 33 games this season, Nelson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Nelson hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 33 Games 4 29 Points 9 15 Goals 5 14 Assists 4

