How to Watch the Bucks vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (15-15) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) at Barclays Center on December 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Bucks vs Nets Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 46% of shots the Nets' opponents have made.
- Milwaukee has an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46% from the field.
- The Nets are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at ninth.
- The Bucks score 124.5 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 115.4 the Nets allow.
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 115.4 points, it is 20-4.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Bucks are averaging 2.9 more points per game (125.7) than they are in road games (122.8).
- When playing at home, Milwaukee is allowing one fewer points per game (118.7) than on the road (119.7).
- The Bucks are sinking 14.3 three-pointers per game both at home and on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 37.6% in home games and 38.7% when playing on the road.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
