The Brooklyn Nets (15-15) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) at Barclays Center on December 27, 2023.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Nets Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 46% of shots the Nets' opponents have made.

Milwaukee has an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Nets are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at ninth.

The Bucks score 124.5 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 115.4 the Nets allow.

When Milwaukee puts up more than 115.4 points, it is 20-4.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Bucks are averaging 2.9 more points per game (125.7) than they are in road games (122.8).

When playing at home, Milwaukee is allowing one fewer points per game (118.7) than on the road (119.7).

The Bucks are sinking 14.3 three-pointers per game both at home and on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 37.6% in home games and 38.7% when playing on the road.

Bucks Injuries