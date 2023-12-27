Will Cal Clutterbuck Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 27?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Cal Clutterbuck a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Clutterbuck stats and insights
- In four of 33 games this season, Clutterbuck has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.
- Clutterbuck averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 89 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Clutterbuck recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|9:35
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:39
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|12:55
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Islanders vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
