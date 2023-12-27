The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jarnkrok stats and insights

In seven of 31 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Senators this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Jarnkrok's shooting percentage is 14.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jarnkrok recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:24 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:32 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 16:53 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:07 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 14:29 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:05 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.