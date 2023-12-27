Will Calle Jarnkrok Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 27?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Jarnkrok stats and insights
- In seven of 31 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games against the Senators this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Jarnkrok's shooting percentage is 14.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Jarnkrok recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|16:53
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:07
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
