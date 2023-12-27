Calle Jarnkrok and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to bet on Jarnkrok's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

Jarnkrok has averaged 15:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In seven of 31 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Jarnkrok has a point in 14 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points three times.

Jarnkrok has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 31 games played.

The implied probability that Jarnkrok hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Jarnkrok having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 103 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 6 17 Points 5 8 Goals 3 9 Assists 2

