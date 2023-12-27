On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Casey Cizikas going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

  • Cizikas has scored in five of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • Cizikas has zero points on the power play.
  • Cizikas averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.7%.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:48 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 14:29 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:26 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:48 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

