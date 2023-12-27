Casey Mittelstadt and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the Boston Bruins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Mittelstadt against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Mittelstadt has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 18:55 on the ice per game.

Mittelstadt has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mittelstadt has a point in 20 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Mittelstadt has an assist in 16 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Mittelstadt goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 35 Games 6 30 Points 2 9 Goals 1 21 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.