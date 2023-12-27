Casey Mittelstadt Game Preview: Sabres vs. Bruins - December 27
Casey Mittelstadt and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the Boston Bruins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Mittelstadt against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.
Casey Mittelstadt vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Sabres vs Bruins Game Info
Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights
- In 35 games this season, Mittelstadt has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 18:55 on the ice per game.
- Mittelstadt has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Mittelstadt has a point in 20 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.
- Mittelstadt has an assist in 16 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
- The implied probability is 53.5% that Mittelstadt goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|35
|Games
|6
|30
|Points
|2
|9
|Goals
|1
|21
|Assists
|1
