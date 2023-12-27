In the upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Christopher Tanev to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

In one of 31 games this season, Tanev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in two games (two shots).

Tanev has no points on the power play.

Tanev's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 3-1 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 0:15 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:00 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 2-1 OT

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

