In the upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Colin Miller to find the back of the net for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Miller stats and insights

Miller is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in two games (three shots).

Miller has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 127 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:02 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.