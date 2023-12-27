Connor Zary will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken play at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Prop bets for Zary are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Connor Zary vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Zary Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Zary has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 14:55 on the ice per game.

In seven of 24 games this season, Zary has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zary has a point in 15 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In nine of 24 games this season, Zary has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Zary has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Zary has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zary Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 24 Games 2 17 Points 1 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

