When the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Conor Timmins light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Timmins stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Timmins scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 103 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timmins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:50 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:36 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:19 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:01 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:57 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:11 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:29 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:48 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.