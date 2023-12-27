In the upcoming matchup versus the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on David Kampf to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kampf stats and insights

In four of 31 games this season, Kampf has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Senators this season in two games (four shots).

Kampf has no points on the power play.

Kampf's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Kampf recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:21 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:16 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:26 Home L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

