Will Dawson Mercer score a goal when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Mercer stats and insights

  • In eight of 32 games this season, Mercer has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
  • Mercer has scored three goals on the power play.
  • He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 127 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Mercer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 14:15 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:38 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:52 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:30 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:31 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 6-5

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

