Will Dawson Mercer Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 27?
Will Dawson Mercer score a goal when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Mercer stats and insights
- In eight of 32 games this season, Mercer has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Mercer has scored three goals on the power play.
- He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 127 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Mercer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|14:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 6-5
Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
