Dawson Mercer will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets play on Wednesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Mercer intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Dawson Mercer vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Mercer Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Mercer has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 17:01 on the ice per game.

Mercer has a goal in eight games this year through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Mercer has a point in 11 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Mercer has an assist in six of 32 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Mercer's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Mercer has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mercer Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 127 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 5 14 Points 2 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

