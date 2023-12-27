Should you wager on Dennis Gilbert to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Gilbert stats and insights

Gilbert is yet to score through 24 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in two games against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Gilbert has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:25 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:52 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:16 Home W 3-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

