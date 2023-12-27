Can we anticipate Dylan Cozens scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Cozens stats and insights

  • Cozens has scored in six of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken eight of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:59 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:06 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 16:04 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 15:16 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:50 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:22 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:28 Home L 5-3

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

