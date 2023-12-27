Will Dylan Cozens Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 27?
Can we anticipate Dylan Cozens scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Cozens stats and insights
- Cozens has scored in six of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken eight of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Cozens recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|15:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|16:04
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|15:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:28
|Home
|L 5-3
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
