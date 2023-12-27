Dylan Cozens and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for Cozens are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Dylan Cozens vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Cozens has averaged 15:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Cozens has a goal in six of 33 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Cozens has a point in 14 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points four times.

Cozens has an assist in 10 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Cozens has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cozens going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Cozens Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 33 Games 6 19 Points 4 6 Goals 1 13 Assists 3

