The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is set for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Elias Lindholm light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lindholm stats and insights

In seven of 34 games this season, Lindholm has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Kraken this season in two games (eight shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Lindholm's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:02 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:17 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:58 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:56 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:41 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.