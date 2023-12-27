Elias Lindholm will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken play at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Considering a bet on Lindholm in the Flames-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Lindholm vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm's plus-minus this season, in 21:00 per game on the ice, is -1.

Lindholm has scored a goal in seven of 34 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lindholm has a point in 14 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Lindholm has an assist in 11 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Lindholm's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 34 Games 5 23 Points 7 8 Goals 2 15 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.