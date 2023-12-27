On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Erik Haula going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

  • In seven of 27 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Haula has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Haula's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 127 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:07 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:16 Home W 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 6-5
11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 7-2

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

