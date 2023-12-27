On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Fabian Zetterlund going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

In nine of 34 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (zero shots).

Zetterlund has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He has an 11.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:05 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:18 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:00 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:57 Away L 6-5

Sharks vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

