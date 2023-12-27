Fabian Zetterlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings meet at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Prop bets for Zetterlund in that upcoming Sharks-Kings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

Zetterlund has averaged 18:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -13).

Zetterlund has a goal in nine games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zetterlund has a point in 11 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points three times.

Zetterlund has an assist in five of 34 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Zetterlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Zetterlund has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 71 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +35.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 34 Games 3 14 Points 0 9 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.