Should you bet on Filip Zadina to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zadina stats and insights

In four of 29 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Zadina's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 71 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 16:32 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:07 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:34 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:09 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:32 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:33 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:12 Away W 5-4 OT 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.