Should you bet on Filip Zadina to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadina stats and insights

  • In four of 29 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Zadina's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 71 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 16:32 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:07 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:34 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:09 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:32 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:33 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:12 Away W 5-4 OT
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 3-2 SO

Sharks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

