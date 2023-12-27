Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 129-122 loss against the Knicks, Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Below, we break down Antetokounmpo's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 30.6 32.4 Rebounds 11.5 11.0 11.3 Assists 5.5 5.6 6.5 PRA -- 47.2 50.2 PR -- 41.6 43.7



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Nets

Antetokounmpo is responsible for attempting 19.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.0 per game.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Nets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105.0 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 115.4 points per game, the Nets are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Nets have conceded 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nets have given up 25.7 per game, 12th in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 35 36 12 3 1 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.