The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Henry Thrun light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Henry Thrun score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Thrun stats and insights

  • Thrun is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 71 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

