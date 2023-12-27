The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Henry Thrun light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Henry Thrun score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Thrun stats and insights

Thrun is yet to score through nine games this season.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 71 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

