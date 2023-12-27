Will Jack Hughes score a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes has scored in 10 of 27 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has scored three goals versus the Blue Jackets this season in two games (11 shots).

Hughes has picked up four goals and 13 assists on the power play.

He has an 11.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 127 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:42 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:16 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:23 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 15:44 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:11 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:37 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:02 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 18:32 Away W 6-5

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

