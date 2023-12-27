Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Looking to wager on Hughes' props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Hughes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 17:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In 10 of 27 games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 18 of 27 games this year, Hughes has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 13 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Hughes has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 127 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 27 Games 5 39 Points 9 14 Goals 5 25 Assists 4

