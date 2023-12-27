Will Jack Quinn Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 27?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Jack Quinn light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jack Quinn score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Quinn 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 12 of 75 games last season, Quinn scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He attempted 12 shots in four games against the Bruins last season, but did not score.
- On the power play, Quinn produced one goal and five assists.
- He posted an 11.1% shooting percentage, taking 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in league action.
- The Bruins secured seven shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 23.5 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.