The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Jack Quinn light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jack Quinn score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Quinn 2022-23 stats and insights

In 12 of 75 games last season, Quinn scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He attempted 12 shots in four games against the Bruins last season, but did not score.

On the power play, Quinn produced one goal and five assists.

He posted an 11.1% shooting percentage, taking 1.6 shots per game.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in league action.

The Bruins secured seven shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 23.5 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

