The Buffalo Sabres, including Jack Quinn, are in action Wednesday against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Quinn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jack Quinn vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Quinn Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Quinn's plus-minus rating last season was -7, in 12:49 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 12 of 75 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Last season Quinn attempted 126 shots and scored 14 goals, converting 11.1% of those shots.

Quinn had an assist in 20 of 75 games last season, with multiple assists in three of them.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Quinn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Quinn Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

