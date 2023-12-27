Jack Quinn Game Preview: Sabres vs. Bruins - December 27
The Buffalo Sabres, including Jack Quinn, are in action Wednesday against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Quinn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Jack Quinn vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Sabres vs Bruins Game Info
Quinn Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Quinn's plus-minus rating last season was -7, in 12:49 per game on the ice.
- He had a goal in 12 of 75 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.
- Last season Quinn attempted 126 shots and scored 14 goals, converting 11.1% of those shots.
- Quinn had an assist in 20 of 75 games last season, with multiple assists in three of them.
- The implied probability that he hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Quinn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Quinn Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.
