Will Jacob MacDonald Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 27?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Jacob MacDonald going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
MacDonald stats and insights
- In five of 17 games this season, MacDonald has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal against the Kings this season in one game (three shots).
- MacDonald has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 19.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 71 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
MacDonald recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|7:03
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|0:43
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|10:01
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|12:06
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|L 3-0
Sharks vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
