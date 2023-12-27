On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Jacob MacDonald going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacDonald stats and insights

  • In five of 17 games this season, MacDonald has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Kings this season in one game (three shots).
  • MacDonald has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 19.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 71 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

MacDonald recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 7:03 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:34 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 0:43 Away L 6-2
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:48 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:49 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 10:01 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 12:06 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.