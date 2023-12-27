On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Jacob MacDonald going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacDonald stats and insights

In five of 17 games this season, MacDonald has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Kings this season in one game (three shots).

MacDonald has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

He has a 19.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 71 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

MacDonald recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 7:03 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:34 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 0:43 Away L 6-2 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:48 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:49 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 10:01 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 12:06 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.