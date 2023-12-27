The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jan Rutta light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2700 (Bet $10 to win $270.00 if he scores a goal)

Rutta stats and insights

Rutta is yet to score through 28 games this season.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Rutta has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Rutta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:45 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:13 Home L 5-2 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:53 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:43 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 20:04 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:55 Away L 6-5 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 4:17 Away L 7-1

Sharks vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.