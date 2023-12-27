The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jan Rutta light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2700 (Bet $10 to win $270.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rutta stats and insights

  • Rutta is yet to score through 28 games this season.
  • In one game against the Kings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Rutta has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 71 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rutta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:45 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:13 Home L 5-2
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:53 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:43 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 20:04 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:55 Away L 6-5
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 4:17 Away L 7-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.