The Chicago Blackhawks, Jason Dickinson among them, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at United Center. There are prop bets for Dickinson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Dickinson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

Dickinson has averaged 15:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Dickinson has scored a goal in nine of 33 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dickinson has a point in 13 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Dickinson has an assist in five of 33 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Dickinson has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Dickinson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+28) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 33 Games 5 16 Points 1 11 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.