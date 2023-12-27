In the upcoming tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Jean-Gabriel Pageau to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Pageau stats and insights

Pageau has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Pageau has picked up one assist on the power play.

Pageau's shooting percentage is 4.9%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 89 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Pageau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:31 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:29 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:39 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:52 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:22 Home L 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

