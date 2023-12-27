When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jeff Skinner score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

  • Skinner has scored in 12 of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In two games versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted nine of them.
  • Skinner has scored five goals on the power play.
  • He has a 12.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 14:26 Home W 9-3
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:57 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:25 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 17:50 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:17 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:20 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:28 Away L 6-4

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

