Will Jeff Skinner Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 27?
When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jeff Skinner score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Skinner stats and insights
- Skinner has scored in 12 of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In two games versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted nine of them.
- Skinner has scored five goals on the power play.
- He has a 12.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Skinner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|2
|1
|14:26
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|23:25
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|17:50
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:20
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Away
|L 6-4
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
