The Buffalo Sabres, Jeff Skinner among them, face the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Skinner's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jeff Skinner vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner has averaged 17:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In Skinner's 32 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Skinner has a point in 17 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Skinner has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Skinner hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Skinner has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Skinner Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 32 Games 6 25 Points 1 14 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.