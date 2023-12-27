Jeff Skinner Game Preview: Sabres vs. Bruins - December 27
The Buffalo Sabres, Jeff Skinner among them, face the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Skinner's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Jeff Skinner vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Sabres vs Bruins Game Info
Skinner Season Stats Insights
- Skinner has averaged 17:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).
- In Skinner's 32 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Skinner has a point in 17 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.
- Skinner has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Skinner hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Skinner has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Skinner Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|32
|Games
|6
|25
|Points
|1
|14
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|1
